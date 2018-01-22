Mass. Judge Sexually Coerced Court Worker, Suit Says

By Vin Gurrieri

Law360, New York (January 23, 2018, 9:45 PM EST) -- A former Massachusetts state court employee filed a graphic complaint in federal court Monday accusing a state court judge of sexually harassing her and repeatedly coercing her to perform sex acts.

Plaintiff Tammy Cagle, an employee of social services agency Behavioral Health Network Inc. who was contracted to work as a drug court social worker, accused Judge Thomas Estes of violating Title VII by creating a hostile and intimidating work environment. His purported behavior included numerous instances, many in his court chambers, in which he pressured...
To view the full article, register now.
Try Law360 FREE for seven days

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Related

Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Cagle v. Estes et al


Case Number

3:18-cv-10123

Court

Massachusetts

Nature of Suit

442(Civil Rights: Jobs)

Judge

Magistrate Judge Katherine A. Robertson

Date Filed

January 22, 2018

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Law360 Pro Say Podcast
Check out Law360's new podcast, Pro Say, which offers a weekly recap of both the biggest stories and hidden gems from the world of law.
Listen To Our Latest

Most Popular