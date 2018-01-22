Mass. Judge Sexually Coerced Court Worker, Suit Says

Law360, New York (January 23, 2018, 9:45 PM EST) -- A former Massachusetts state court employee filed a graphic complaint in federal court Monday accusing a state court judge of sexually harassing her and repeatedly coercing her to perform sex acts.



Plaintiff Tammy Cagle, an employee of social services agency Behavioral Health Network Inc. who was contracted to work as a drug court social worker, accused Judge Thomas Estes of violating Title VII by creating a hostile and intimidating work environment. His purported behavior included numerous instances, many in his court chambers, in which he pressured...

