Mo. Court Affirms Doc’s Trial Win In $1.4M Whistleblower Suit

Law360, Los Angeles (January 23, 2018, 10:35 PM EST) -- A Missouri appellate panel on Monday affirmed a $1.4 million jury verdict in favor of a doctor who claimed a health care provider effectively fired her after she voiced concerns about patient safety issues, saying the provider did not follow proper court procedure.



A three-judge Court of Appeals panel upheld the verdict in favor of radiation oncologist Dr. Hyewon Kim in a suit accusing Mercy Clinic Springfield Communities of constructively discharging her after she reported instances of substandard medical treatment and Medicare fraud. On appeal, Mercy...

