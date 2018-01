Texas Appeals Court OKs Expert Opinions In Bad Birth Suit

Law360, Los Angeles (January 23, 2018, 10:32 PM EST) -- A Texas appeals court on Tuesday allowed to move forward a suit accusing a physician specializing in fetal complications of being responsible for an infant’s birth injuries, saying the plaintiffs’ medical expert reports were sufficient to withstand the doctor’s dismissal bid.



A three-judge 14th Court of Appeals panel affirmed a trial judge’s decision denying Dr. Manju Monga’s motion to dismiss a suit accusing the maternal-fetal medicine doctor and others of negligent prenatal and obstetrical care, which purportedly caused Argelica Perez’s baby to suffer shoulder nerve damage...

