International Arbitration Group Of The Year: Freshfields

Law360, Miami (January 24, 2018, 3:27 PM EST) -- The international arbitration practice at Freshfields Bruckhaus Deringer LLP enjoyed a banner year in 2017, securing more than a half-dozen major victories — collectively worth more than $2.5 billion — to earn recognition as one of Law360's Practice Groups of the Year.



With a deep bench of about 160 arbitration specialists in 18 offices around the globe, Freshfields is currently representing clients in more than 150 pending arbitrations, according to the firm. Last year turned out to be one in which a high number of those...

To view the full article, register now.