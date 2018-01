Zydus Gets FCA Claims Trimmed In Generics Pricing Row

Law360, New York (January 23, 2018, 4:58 PM EST) -- A New Jersey federal judge on Tuesday narrowed a whistleblower suit accusing Zydus Pharmaceutical USA Inc. of violating several False Claims Acts by inflating the price of its generic drugs, finding that claims tied to seven state laws took place before the laws were on the books.



U.S. District Judge Brian R. Martinotti said the FCAs of Connecticut, Georgia, Indiana, Minnesota, New Jersey, Oklahoma and Rhode Island don’t allow for retroactive enforcement, meaning the whistleblowers can only accuse Zydus of violating those laws after they went...

