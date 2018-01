Chinese Woman Admits Immigration Fraud In Exam Trade

Law360, Boston (January 23, 2018, 6:32 PM EST) -- A Chinese woman pled guilty Tuesday to using fake immigration documents to take a college entrance exam for another Chinese national in the latest admission in Massachusetts federal court involving the selling of exam scores to international students.



After some hesitation in the courtroom that she privately discussed with her attorney, 27-year-old Xinyan Wang admitted that she committed passport and visa fraud last year in order to take the Graduate Record Examination in Boston for a paying customer in China named Li Li.



Wang has been...

To view the full article, register now.