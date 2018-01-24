Expert Analysis

Assessing Leave Of Absence Accommodations Under ADA

By Colleen Coveney January 24, 2018, 11:05 AM EST

Law360, New York (January 24, 2018, 11:05 AM EST) -- The Americans with Disabilities Act of 1990 provides a comprehensive mandate for the elimination of discrimination, including employment discrimination, against individuals with disabilities. Disability discrimination in employment is commonly thought to refer to an employer’s decision to terminate an employee because of his or her disability, or a refusal to hire or promote an individual because of a disability. But unlawful disability discrimination in employment can take other forms, such as failing or refusing to provide a reasonable accommodation to a qualified individual with a disability....
To view the full article, register now.
Try Law360 FREE for seven days

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Related

Sections

Law Firms

Government Agencies

Law360 Pro Say Podcast
Check out Law360's new podcast, Pro Say, which offers a weekly recap of both the biggest stories and hidden gems from the world of law.
Listen To Our Latest

Most Popular