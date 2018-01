Fraud Low In Fed. Health Insurance Marketplace, GAO Finds

Law360, New York (January 23, 2018, 8:00 PM EST) -- Possible fraudulent enrollments in the federal health insurance marketplace were low in 2015, but the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services might need a better strategy for ensuring the agency doesn't re-enroll dead people in insurance plans, the U.S. Government Accountability Office said in a report released Tuesday.



Of the more than 8 million people who received coverage from the federal health insurance marketplace during the 2015 plan year, 1 percent — about 93,000 — were flagged as potentially improper or fraudulent during the nonpartisan GAO's analysis....

