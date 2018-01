Bill For Apps That Resolve Traffic Tickets Withdrawn In Fla.

Law360, Miami (January 24, 2018, 7:26 PM EST) -- A proposal to authorize apps like TIKD that allow customers to resolve traffic tickets and connect them with attorneys was withdrawn Wednesday in a Florida Senate committee after a representative from a competing traffic ticket defense firm raised concerns about the unlicensed practice of law.



Sen. Jeff Brandes, R-St. Petersburg, proposed an amendment to S.B. 526, a bill deregulating certain professions, that would allow “traffic infraction networks” to process and resolve traffic citations and get customers an attorney. But he withdrew it during the Senate's regulated...

