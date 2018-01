Quinn Emanuel Hires Ropes & Gray Litigator In Boston

Law360, San Francisco (January 23, 2018, 9:35 PM EST) -- Quinn Emanuel Urquhart & Sullivan LLP has hired a Ropes & Gray LLP commercial litigator who has scored big wins in disputes over fraud claims, data breaches, employment contracts, securities and product defects, Quinn Emanuel announced Tuesday.



Harvey Wolkoff will join Quinn Emanuel's Boston office in February after working at Ropes & Gray for 42 years, according to Quinn Emanuel. Wolkoff said Tuesday he is thrilled to join a litigation powerhouse like Quinn Emanuel and he's excited to help grow its Boston office.



“Quinn is a...

To view the full article, register now.