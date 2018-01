Payroll Co. Escapes Gas Delivery Drivers' Wage Suit

Law360, New York (January 24, 2018, 3:03 PM EST) -- A California federal judge on Tuesday dismissed a payroll company from a proposed class action alleging a gas delivery company denied workers overtime, saying the workers did not show the company was their employer under the Fair Labor Standards Act or its state law equivalent.



Although the workers showed that Peoplease LLC performed some tasks for direct employer North Star Gas Ltd. Co., they did not show it could fire them, supervised their work or set their pay, U.S. District Judge Gonzalo P. Curiel said in...

To view the full article, register now.