No Need For FCC Involvement In Starz Dispute, Altice Says

Law360, New York (January 23, 2018, 8:15 PM EST) -- Altice USA Inc., the parent company of a New York City-area cable operator, fired back Tuesday at claims it wrongly dropped 16 Starz movie and TV show channels amid a carriage agreement stalemate, telling the FCC Starz repeatedly rejected favorable offers to keep its content among the distributor’s cable offerings.



Altice, the parent company of Cablevision Systems Corp., said in a Tuesday filing before the Federal Communications Commission that the agency has no reason to intervene in the dispute. Altice negotiated in good faith until the...

