Morgan Lewis Fights Sanctions Bid In Suit Over Explosion

Law360, New York (January 24, 2018, 3:41 PM EST) -- Morgan Lewis & Bockius LLP and Sun Chemical Corp. Inc. have urged a New Jersey federal judge not to impose sanctions stemming from their unsuccessful suit against the makers of a purportedly faulty explosion protection product, arguing that their claim wasn’t frivolous.



Sun Chemical had a “good-faith basis” for pursuing its New Jersey Consumer Fraud Act claim against Fike Corp. and Suppression Systems Inc. over the October 2012 explosion at Sun’s East Rutherford, New Jersey, U.S. Ink facility that injured employees and permanently ceased operations, according...

To view the full article, register now.