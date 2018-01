Medical Device Co. To Pay $7.6M In Electrode FCA Suit

Law360, New York (January 24, 2018, 8:58 PM EST) -- California medical device company DJO Global Inc. will pay $7.62 million to settle allegations it submitted false claims for nerve-stimulating electrodes to Tricare, a government health benefit program for military personnel, the U.S. Department of Justice announced Tuesday.



DJO’s now-defunct subsidiary Empi Inc. had been accused of using aggressive sales tactics to sell electrodes designed to relieve pain with low-voltage currents. Empi sales representatives would call Tricare beneficiaries and act as though they’d already expressed a need for the devices, which were sold in “unjustifiably large...

To view the full article, register now.