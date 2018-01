1st Circ. ‘Reluctantly’ Nixes Sanctions In $70M Fine Appeal

Law360, New York (January 23, 2018, 9:52 PM EST) -- A First Circuit panel on Tuesday rejected an admittedly copied-and-pasted argument in Biolitec AG's fifth appeal of a $70 million contempt order stemming from a decade-old patent settlement, while also “reluctantly” denying opponent AngioDynamics Inc.’s bid for sanctions.



In two unanimous decisions, the panel affirmed the district court’s ruling for the fifth time and gave Biolitec’s counsel the “benefit of the doubt,” deciding not to impose sanctions for the appeal, which had “several of the hallmarks of frivolity.”



“This case is at an end, and we...

