KFC Ducks Suit Over Halal Chicken Policy

Law360, New York (January 23, 2018, 8:51 PM EST) -- An Illinois federal judge dismissed a suit Tuesday in which a Chicago KFC franchisee claimed the fast-food giant was wrongfully blocking the advertisement of halal chicken, saying the franchise contract gives KFC corporate the power to make that kind of change at any time regardless of past arrangements.



U.S. District Judge John Robert Blakey said that under Kentucky law, which controls the contracts for plaintiff Afzal Lokhandwala‘s eight franchises, KFC can turn on a dime and change advertising requirements.



“Section 3.7 instructs plaintiff to ‘strictly comply’...

