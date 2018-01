Fired Reporter Accuses The Young Turks Of Racial Bias

Law360, Los Angeles (January 23, 2018, 9:54 PM EST) -- A former reporter at YouTube-based political news outlet The Young Turks has accused the company of racial discrimination, claiming in a complaint at the New York State Division of Human Rights that the company fired him on pretext after he complained about unfair, racially motivated treatment.



Andrew Jerell Jones, whose work has been featured in The Guardian, The Intercept, Vox and others, accused The Young Turks Inc. of violating sections of the New York State Human Rights Law as well as the Civil Rights Act by...

To view the full article, register now.