Feds Say Pair Impersonated SEC Officials In Fee Scam

Law360, Boston (January 23, 2018, 10:08 PM EST) -- Federal prosecutors charged a Boston resident and an Orlando fast-food worker on Tuesday with posing for the last three years as U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission officials in an attempt to revictimize dozens of people who were recouping investments from an unregistered broker.



Leonel Alexis Valerio Santana made an initial appearance in Massachusetts federal court and Florida resident Frank Gregory Cedeno was taken into custody in the Eastern District of New York, both on charges of wire fraud and conspiracy to trick people into paying fraudulent...

To view the full article, register now.