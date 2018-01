Enviros Fight To Keep Methane Rule Battle In Calif.

Law360, New York (January 24, 2018, 4:30 PM EST) -- A coalition of environmental and tribal groups told a California federal court Tuesday that their bid to unblock regulations targeting methane emissions on public lands should stay in California, arguing that a move to Wyoming would cause delay when “time is of the essence.”



The Sierra Club, the Center for Biological Diversity and others said that granting the Bureau of Land Management’s request to transfer the case would only further delay the groups’ efforts to reinstate compliance deadlines in an Obama-era methane rule that were suspended...

