Rite Aid Customers Sue Over Excessive Generic Rx Copays

Law360, New York (January 24, 2018, 6:19 PM EST) -- Rite Aid Corp. has been overcharging insured customers for their prescription generic drugs by misreporting how much it charges customers who buy the same drugs without insurance, according to a putative class action filed Tuesday in California federal court.



Government and private insurers set their prices based on the “usual and customary” price of drugs, which is supposed to be the same as what they charge uninsured customers, the suit says. However, Rite Aid has been reporting inflated costs, leaving insured customers on the hook for...

