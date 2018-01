LA Court Tosses Firing Suit By County's Ex-Lawyer

Law360, New York (January 24, 2018, 7:08 PM EST) -- A California judge on Tuesday threw out a wrongful termination suit against Los Angeles County from the former head of the county’s legal department, ruling that the attorney had agreed to his transfer to another department and could not now argue it had been retaliatory.



Mark Saladino was unable to establish that the transfer agreement he signed, which moved him to a slightly lesser-paid job with the county’s Department of Treasurer and Tax Collector, was the product of economic duress, the judge said, and so could...

