Bruised Users Claim Cellulite-Fighting Stick Doesn't Work

Law360, Los Angeles (January 24, 2018, 9:41 PM EST) -- The seller of a pronged massage stick called the FasciaBlaster was hit with a proposed class action in California federal court Tuesday accusing her of violating federal and state laws by advertising “spurious health benefits” of the tool that allegedly caused heavy bruising but no reduction of cellulite.



A group of consumers led by Sharon Dalton said they bought FasciaBlasters because they believed seller Ashley Black’s claims that the massager could help reduce cellulite, joint pain and other ailments, according to the suit. The tool not...

