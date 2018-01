Tax Pros Brace For 2nd Wave Of Tax Upheaval, From States

Law360, New York (January 23, 2018, 8:43 PM EST) -- Exactly one month after the passage of the federal tax reform law, a panel of tax professionals said Tuesday they’re still finding pitfalls and discovering unforeseen implications of the new law, particularly in how it will impact states, individuals and business tax filers.



Speaking at the New York State Bar Association’s 141st annual meeting in Manhattan on Tuesday, the group spent more than an hour outlining areas of concern, many of which they said will depend on the scope of reactionary measures taken by state legislatures,...

