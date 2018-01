Lloyd's Must Cover $10M Deal In Omni Execs Suit: 11th Circ.

Law360, New York (January 23, 2018, 9:37 PM EST) -- Lloyd's of London can't duck a $10 million payout to settle claims that executives of insured Omni National Bank spearheaded a risky program to renovate foreclosed properties instead of selling them, the Eleventh Circuit said Tuesday, affirming a lower court's ruling that exclusions cited by the insurer don't apply.



The Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. brought the underlying claims against nine former Omni directors and officers after the agency took over the bank in the wake of its 2009 collapse. The FDIC accused the directors of presiding...

