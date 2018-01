Jury Clears Doctor Over Complication In Late-Term Abortion

Law360, New York (January 24, 2018, 3:40 PM EST) -- A Colorado federal jury has found in favor of a Boulder doctor in a suit brought by a patient who claimed he bungled a late-term abortion procedure by leaving a portion of fetal bone in her uterus, forcing her to later undergo a hysterectomy.



The nine-person jury decided Monday that Dr. Warren M. Hern, the founder and sole physician at Boulder Abortion Clinic, was not negligent while performing an abortion for Jennifer DeBuhr, a Nebraska woman who decided to terminate her pregnancy after learning her fetus...

To view the full article, register now.