Judge Won't Nix Award In Costa Rica Land Seizure Row

Law360, New York (January 24, 2018, 6:08 PM EST) -- A D.C. federal judge on Tuesday denied a bid by U.S. real estate investors to void an interim arbitral award dismissing most of their claims over Costa Rica's allegedly improper seizure of their land for a national park, concluding the nonfinal award was unappealable.



Brett Berkowitz and his two sons, Trevor and Aaron Berkowitz, had argued that a tribunal exceeded its authority in issuing the interim award during arbitration, which the Berkowitzes and other affected investors initiated on allegations that the Central American country failed to...

To view the full article, register now.