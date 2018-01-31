Husch Blackwell Adds 2 Int'l Trade Attys To DC Office
Nithya Nagarajan, who previously ran her own practice, joins the firm in February as a partner with the firm’s technology, manufacturing and transportation group. Stephen Brophy, who has over 20 years of experience in trade regulation, joined Monday as senior counsel.
“Nithya and Steve have a terrific understanding of the entire statutory and regulatory framework of the international trade system,” said Joe...
To view the full article, register now.
Try Law360 FREE for seven days
Already a subscriber? Click here to login