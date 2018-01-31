Husch Blackwell Adds 2 Int'l Trade Attys To DC Office

Law360, New York (January 31, 2018, 6:49 PM EST) -- Husch Blackwell LLP has expanded its international trade group with the addition of two attorneys to its Washington, D.C., office, according to the firm.



Nithya Nagarajan, who previously ran her own practice, joins the firm in February as a partner with the firm’s technology, manufacturing and transportation group. Stephen Brophy, who has over 20 years of experience in trade regulation, joined Monday as senior counsel.



“Nithya and Steve have a terrific understanding of the entire statutory and regulatory framework of the international trade system,” said Joe...

To view the full article, register now.