Nelson Mullins Hires Fiat Defender, Ex-Toyota Attys

Law360, New York (January 24, 2018, 10:32 PM EST) -- Nelson Mullins Riley & Scarborough LLP has reeled in three new hires with deep backgrounds in the automotive industry for its business and distribution litigation practice, including one who has represented industry giants like Fiat Chrysler and General Motors in product liability disputes.



Darin J. Lang started at Nelson Mullins’ Denver office as partner earlier this month after nearly 17 years with Hall & Evans LLC, where he primarily defended manufacturers in the automotive and heavy truck industries.



He is joined by Deborah J. Goldman, who...

To view the full article, register now.