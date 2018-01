Chicago's New US Atty Keeps Eye On Fraud

Law360, Chicago (January 24, 2018, 4:27 PM EST) -- Under pressure from a White House that has repeatedly singled out Chicago as a hotbed of violence, the new U.S. attorney for the Northern District of Illinois said Wednesday he will continue the office’s focus on violent crime but won’t let up on its fraud investigations.



Despite tweets and comments from President Donald Trump about Chicago’s “epidemic” of violence, U.S. Attorney John Lausch said in an interview ahead of his public swearing-in next week that he hasn’t spoken with Trump, and Attorney General Jeff Sessions has...

