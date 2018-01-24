Amazon To Give Massachusetts 3rd-Party Seller Tax Data
In a message provided to Law360 by tax software company Avalara Inc., Amazon.com Inc. said it had received a "valid and binding legal demand" from the Massachusetts Department of Revenue requiring Amazon to disclose contact information of sellers and the estimated value of a seller's inventory at Massachusetts fulfillment centers based on the vendor's selling prices in...
To view the full article, register now.
Try Law360 FREE for seven days
Already a subscriber? Click here to login