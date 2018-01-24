Amazon To Give Massachusetts 3rd-Party Seller Tax Data

Law360, New York (January 24, 2018, 8:34 PM EST) -- Online retail giant Amazon is telling its third-party fulfillment center vendors in Massachusetts that it will hand over their tax information to the Massachusetts Department of Revenue by Friday.



In a message provided to Law360 by tax software company Avalara Inc., Amazon.com Inc. said it had received a "valid and binding legal demand" from the Massachusetts Department of Revenue requiring Amazon to disclose contact information of sellers and the estimated value of a seller's inventory at Massachusetts fulfillment centers based on the vendor's selling prices in...

