Amazon To Give Massachusetts 3rd-Party Seller Tax Data

By James Nani

Law360, New York (January 24, 2018, 8:34 PM EST) -- Online retail giant Amazon is telling its third-party fulfillment center vendors in Massachusetts that it will hand over their tax information to the Massachusetts Department of Revenue by Friday.

In a message provided to Law360 by tax software company Avalara Inc., Amazon.com Inc. said it had received a "valid and binding legal demand" from the Massachusetts Department of Revenue requiring Amazon to disclose contact information of sellers and the estimated value of a seller's inventory at Massachusetts fulfillment centers based on the vendor's selling prices in...
To view the full article, register now.
Try Law360 FREE for seven days

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Related

Sections

Companies

Government Agencies

Law360 Pro Say Podcast
Check out Law360's new podcast, Pro Say, which offers a weekly recap of both the biggest stories and hidden gems from the world of law.
Listen To Our Latest

Most Popular