Calif. AG Sues Over Trump Admin.'s Fracking Rule Repeal

Law360, Los Angeles (January 24, 2018, 10:34 PM EST) -- California Attorney General Xavier Becerra on Wednesday sued to block the repeal of Obama-era regulations for hydraulic fracturing on federal and tribal lands, the latest in a string of environmental stands that Becerra has taken against the Trump administration since taking office one year ago.



The suit in California federal court seeks a mandatory injunction compelling the Bureau of Land Management to reinstate the 2015 rule imposing restrictions on fracking practices for oil and gas development on federal and tribal lands.



“We take this action to...

To view the full article, register now.