State Dems Fight Trump's Sanctuary City, DACA Policies

Law360, New York (January 24, 2018, 8:56 PM EST) -- Several Democratic mayors and a state official pushed back at the Trump administration’s immigration policies this week, with leaders of so-called sanctuary cities abstaining from a meeting at the White House and New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo unveiling a plan to provide health insurance to Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals participants.



Mayors Bill de Blasio of New York City, Mitch Landrieu of New Orleans and Michael Hancock of Denver were among the city leaders who refused to attend a White House meeting about infrastructure Wednesday, saying...

