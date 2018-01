Fla. Court Revives Part Of $225M Suit Over Miami-Area Condo

Law360, Miami (January 24, 2018, 10:48 PM EST) -- A Florida appeals court on Wednesday partially reinstated a $225 million lawsuit the developers of the Prive at Island Estates residential project near Miami filed against neighboring homeowners who opposed its construction, finding the trial court erred in dismissing claims that four individual homeowners made slanderous statements.



Miami-Dade County issued a temporary certificate of occupancy last week, allowing closings to move forward on units in the two-building, 16-story luxury condominium, which is the only development on an 8-acre island in the Intracoastal Waterway in the city...

