American Airlines Says Software Co. Sold It Faulty Product

Law360, Houston (January 24, 2018, 8:57 PM EST) -- American Airlines Inc. filed a lawsuit Tuesday in Texas state court alleging that software company Verint Americas Inc. owes it $1 million or more for workforce management software that never worked.



The airline’s petition says the company entered into a software licensing agreement with Georgia-based Verint in 2015 for the workforce management software. In addition to paying for the faulty scheduling software, AA says it paid Verint to install and customize the software, which was designed for specific work groups within the company, and to train...

