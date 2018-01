Mayors Group Wins $8M From Retirement Plan Administrator

Law360, Los Angeles (January 24, 2018, 3:26 PM EST) -- The United States Conference of Mayors won $8 million from Great-West Life Insurance & Annuity Co. on Tuesday when a Washington, D.C., federal jury found the company broke its promises in administering retirement plans for city workers across the country.



USCM, which represents U.S. cities with populations of 30,000 or more, alleged in the two-week trial that it contracted with Great-West to offer retirement plans to city employees, only to find the company wasn’t living up to its end of the deal.



The jury found Tuesday...

