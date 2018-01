Forest Beats Bid For More Docs In Celexa, Lexapro MDL

Law360, New York (January 25, 2018, 4:09 PM EST) -- Forest Laboratories Inc. can’t be forced to hand over more documents tied to a clinical study into antidepressants and children in a suit by parents and a health fund accusing the company of fraudulently promoting Celexa and Lexapro for pediatric depression, a Massachusetts federal judge ruled Tuesday.



Ruling in the long running multidistrict litigation, U.S. District Judge Nathaniel Gorton agreed with a magistrate that parents Delana S. Kiossovski and Renee Ramirez, along with health fund Painters and Allied Trades District Council 82 Health Care Fund, have...

To view the full article, register now.