NCAA To Investigate MSU Over Nassar Allegations

Law360, New York (January 24, 2018, 4:22 PM EST) -- The NCAA said Wednesday it will investigate the Michigan State University athletic department regarding rule violations related to the assaults committed by former school employee and USA gymnastics doctor Larry Nassar.



The association said it sent a letter of inquiry to MSU after it was alleged during court proceedings that the school failed to take appropriate actions to prevent the crimes. The letter also claims that MSU has yet to self-report any of the violations committed by Nassar. The investigation comes on the heels of three...

