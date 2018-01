Illinois Pharmacy Keeps Another TCPA Suit Alive

Law360, Springfield (January 24, 2018, 9:49 PM EST) -- Illinois-based Camp Drug Stores Inc. won a small victory in Illinois federal court on Wednesday as a federal judge refused to toss a Telephone Consumer Protection Act class action the pharmacy brought against a Florida pharmaceutical company — one of seven junk fax suits Camp Drug has filed in the last two years.



Fresh off the heels of a settlement with a medical supply company earlier this month, Camp Drug’s suit against Florida-based Red Parrot Distribution Inc. will go forward as U.S. District Judge David Herndon...

