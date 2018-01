Ex-USA Gymnastics Doc Sentenced To 40 To 175 Years

Law360, New York (January 24, 2018, 9:13 PM EST) -- Former USA Gymnastics national team doctor and Michigan State University faculty member Larry Nassar, who pled guilty to multiple sexual abuse charges, was sentenced to 40 to 175 years in prison by a Michigan state judge Wednesday after testimony from more than 150 athletes who say they were abused by him.



Ingham County Circuit Court Judge Rosemarie Aquilina opened her court for the young women to come forward to tell their stories of abuse and confront Nassar during the sentencing hearing that stretched out over the...

