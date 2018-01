FCC Chief Plugs Achievements Amid Net Neutrality Flak

Law360, New York (January 24, 2018, 8:54 PM EST) -- Federal Communications Commission Chairman Ajit Pai touted his accomplishments in a report Wednesday just after his first year at the agency's helm, despite controversy over his moves to end net neutrality and allegations that he played favorites with Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc. by relaxing media regulations.



The eight-page release highlighted the Republican chair’s lead role in the charge to overturn net neutrality as a success in “Restoring Internet Freedom.” The December FCC vote to nix Obama-era rules mandating that internet service providers treat all online content...

To view the full article, register now.