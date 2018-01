Charter School CEO Indicted In FCC E-Rate Program Fraud

Law360, Washington (January 25, 2018, 7:41 PM EST) -- The U.S. Department of Justice on Thursday announced the indictment of a Texas charter school's CEO as well as a construction contracting executive who is accused of bribing his way into a contract providing the school with internet services funded by the Federal Communications Commission’s E-Rate program.



Federal prosecutors say CEO Donna H. Woods, of Dallas charter school Nova Charter School, tainted the E-Rate program when she accepted thousands of dollars in kickbacks from ADI Engineering Inc. owner Donatus I. Anyanwu. E-Rate draws money from the...

