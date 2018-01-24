Analysis

Garden State Energy Policy Goes Green With New Gov.

By Keith Goldberg

Law360, New York (January 24, 2018, 9:06 PM EST) -- From a reunion with a regional cap-and-trade program to a rebirth for offshore wind development, newly minted New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy heralds a greening of the Garden State's energy policies, Trenton watchers say.

The shift in energy and climate change priorities from Republican former Gov. Chris Christie, who yanked New Jersey out of the multistate Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative, to Murphy, a Democrat who campaigned on issues like rejoining the RGGI and pursuing 100 percent carbon-free electricity, was apparent even before Murphy was sworn in...
