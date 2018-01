Express Scripts Escapes Shareholder Class Action

Law360, New York (January 24, 2018, 10:16 PM EST) -- A federal judge in New York on Tuesday dismissed a shareholder suit against Express Scripts claiming company officials misled investors about the pharmacy benefit managers’ rocky partnership with Anthem Inc., saying the shareholders failed to meet federal requirements for a derivative action.



District Judge Edgardo Ramos found that the investors, led by trustees of the Carpenters Pension Fund of West Virginia, hadn’t shown that their derivative suit, filed on behalf of Express Scripts Holding Co. and its shareholders, was a necessary tactic because it was “futile”...

