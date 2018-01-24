Analysis

3 Takeaways From The EU's $1.2B Qualcomm Fine

By Matthew Perlman

Law360, Washington (January 24, 2018, 8:50 PM EST) -- The European Commission issued its first abuse of dominance penalty this week since receiving an unfavorable court ruling in its case against Intel, fining embattled chipmaker Qualcomm €997 million ($1.22 billion) over its sales of semiconductor chips used in cellular devices. Here, Law360 takes a look at the implications of the fine for enforcement in Europe, Qualcomm’s ongoing litigations in the U.S. and Broadcom’s hostile takeover efforts.

Europe’s competition authority became the latest enforcer to hit Qualcomm Inc. with big penalties over its baseband cellular chipsets...
