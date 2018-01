Weil Atty Helps Secure Loans For 3 Of 2017's Largest Deals

Law360, New York (January 25, 2018, 1:56 PM EST) -- Two decades of relationship-building and skill-honing helped a Weil Gotshal & Manges LLP attorney land work on the financing aspects of some of 2017’s most high-profile blockbusters, including transformational deals that disrupted industries like food, health care, and media and entertainment.



Morgan Bale, a partner in Weil’s banking and finance practice based in New York, lent his abilities last year to big-name clients like Barclays PLC, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. and Bank of America Merrill Lynch. The banking industry giants entrusted him and his Weil colleagues...

To view the full article, register now.