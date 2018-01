Miami Class Action Atty Exits Kozyak Tropin To Start Firm

Law360, New York (January 24, 2018, 10:13 PM EST) -- Miami-based class action attorney Adam Moskowitz has left Kozyak Tropin & Throckmorton PA after a prominent 25-year career there to launch a firm of his own, with plans to focus his new firm’s practice primarily on representing plaintiffs in class actions and commercial litigation, the Moskowitz Law Firm said Wednesday.



The new firm, based in Coral Gables, Florida, has opened on the heels of Moskowitz’s settlement of about 30 force-placed insurance class action lawsuits for consumers, recovering approximately $5.9 billion in relief so far for more...

