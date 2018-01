GAO Denies Protest Of $335.5M Afghan Embassy Contract

Law360, New York (January 24, 2018, 9:03 PM EST) -- The Government Accountability Office has denied a bid protest over the award to Triple Canopy Inc. of a $335.5 million contract for the provision of security to the U.S. Embassy in Kabul, agreeing with the U.S. Department of State’s finding that the pricing proposal lacked key information.



Sallyport Global Holdings Inc.’s pricing proposal contained errors and was lacking in detail regarding the rationale for the prices that it put forward, according to the GAO's Jan. 9 decision made public Wednesday, which made it difficult for the State Department...

