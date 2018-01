State Efforts To Rein In Financial Firms Face Roadblock

Law360, Washington (January 24, 2018, 10:48 PM EST) -- With state attorneys general and banking regulators planning to step up their consumer protection efforts if the Trump administration pulls back on enforcement, a recent government filing in Massachusetts has consumer advocates worried the administration will attempt to stand in states' way.



On Jan. 8, the U.S. Department of Justice made a move to block a lawsuit brought by Massachusetts Attorney General Maura Healey against a Pennsylvania-based student loan servicer.



While the law is arguably on the Trump administration's side here — the 1965 Higher Education...

