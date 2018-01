Split 6th Circ. Orders New Trial In Theater Bias Case

Law360, New York (January 24, 2018, 8:06 PM EST) -- A divided Sixth Circuit panel ordered a new trial Wednesday to decide how much back pay a Tennessee theater clerk fired for supporting his wife’s bias suit against their employer should receive, saying the lower court should have put it on the company to show he didn’t look for work, not on him to show he did.



The majority said the jury’s $10,000 award to David Pittington, who worked at Great Smoky Mountain Lumberjack Feud, was unreasonable because Title VII places the burden of showing a...

