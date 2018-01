3rd Circ. Backs Philly Win In Housing Cop's Retaliation Suit

Law360, New York (January 24, 2018, 9:08 PM EST) -- The Third Circuit on Wednesday backed a lower court’s decision giving a quick win to the Philadelphia Housing Authority Police Department in a suit from an African-American sergeant who said he was demoted because he complained that white officers were mistreated by black officers.



A three-judge panel affirmed the PHAPD’s award of summary judgment in Glenn Eskridge’s suit claiming he was demoted from inspector — following a PHA policy change barring the dating of workers within an officer’s chain of command, which Eskridge had done —...

